Maikel Garcia vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .284.
- In 62 of 89 games this season (69.7%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.5%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (41.6%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.316
|AVG
|.248
|.351
|OBP
|.303
|.420
|SLG
|.335
|14
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|13
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
