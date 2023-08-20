On Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-22) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (15-16), tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Lynx have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm have compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 12-10.

A total of 16 out of the Lynx's 31 games this season have hit the over.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 30 times this year.

