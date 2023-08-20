Kyle Isbel vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Isbel -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Cubs.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Cubs Odds
|Royals vs Cubs Prediction
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 66 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Isbel has driven home a run in 19 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.225
|.274
|OBP
|.256
|.366
|SLG
|.396
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|18/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (4-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 4.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.