Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Brady Singer on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 121 home runs.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 498 runs (just 4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.420 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Singer (8-8) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners L 6-4 Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Luis Medina 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Logan Gilbert

