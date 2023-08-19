MJ Melendez and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on August 19 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .235 with 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (75 of 116), with multiple hits 20 times (17.2%).

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (25%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 54 .228 AVG .242 .299 OBP .314 .360 SLG .429 18 XBH 22 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 67/18 3 SB 3

