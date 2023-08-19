Matt Duffy vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .250 with a double, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .269 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 63 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In nine games this season (14.3%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 63 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.318
|AVG
|.211
|.385
|OBP
|.253
|.388
|SLG
|.268
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|13/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (13-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.