After batting .229 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .237.

Waters has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (19.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Waters has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Other Royals Players vs the Cubs

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .279 AVG .194 .364 OBP .227 .510 SLG .291 12 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 9 28/10 K/BB 50/5 3 SB 5

