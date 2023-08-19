Drew Waters vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .229 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Cubs Odds
|Royals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Cubs
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .237.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (19.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Michael Massey
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for Matt Duffy
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.279
|AVG
|.194
|.364
|OBP
|.227
|.510
|SLG
|.291
|12
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|9
|28/10
|K/BB
|50/5
|3
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (13-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.21), 26th in WHIP (1.190), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.