The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Chiefs games went over the point total.

Kansas City had the 11th-ranked defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs went 7-1 at home last year and 7-2 on the road.

Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and picked up 291 yards (17.1 per game).

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and picked up 830 yards (48.8 per game).

In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton amassed 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000 3 September 24 Bears - +6000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1100 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of August 19 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.