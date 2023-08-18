Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nico Hoerner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Chicago Cubs-Kansas City Royals matchup at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.317/.495 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI.

He has a slash line of .255/.298/.437 so far this year.

Perez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (7-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He has four quality starts in 21 chances this season.

In 21 starts, Taillon has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 13 3.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Aug. 8 7.0 3 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 5.0 7 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jul. 29 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 5.2 7 1 1 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 35 walks and 59 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .282/.342/.404 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 110 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 29 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .327/.379/.554 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.