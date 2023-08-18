In the series opener on Friday, August 18, Jameson Taillon will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (62-58) as they square off against the Kansas City Royals (39-84), who will answer with Cole Ragans. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the game.

Royals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-7, 5.71 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-4, 4.21 ERA)

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 33 out of the 57 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 35, or 32.1%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 12 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Michael Massey 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

