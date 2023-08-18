MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 494 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.418 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (3-4) for his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.

Ragans has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished 12 appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners L 6-4 Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Luis Medina

