Nelson Velazquez -- batting .235 with four home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is batting .288 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
  • In 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), Velazquez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 43.8% of his games in 2023, and 12.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year (43.8%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.348 AVG .083
.348 OBP .083
.870 SLG .333
4 XBH 1
4 HR 1
5 RBI 1
6/0 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.71, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
