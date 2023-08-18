Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .269 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .266.
  • Duffy has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (34 of 62), with at least two hits five times (8.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In nine games this season (14.5%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (19.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.318 AVG .203
.385 OBP .247
.388 SLG .261
4 XBH 4
1 HR 0
9 RBI 2
13/7 K/BB 17/4
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon (7-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.