Kyle Isbel vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- batting .265 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 36 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (6.3%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Isbel has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this season (17 of 64), with two or more RBI three times (4.7%).
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.250
|AVG
|.215
|.274
|OBP
|.248
|.366
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|7
|18/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Taillon (7-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.