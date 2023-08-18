On Friday, Drew Waters (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MLB Network

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .236 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Waters has had a hit in 35 of 60 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (33.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .279 AVG .192 .364 OBP .226 .510 SLG .293 12 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 9 28/10 K/BB 49/5 3 SB 4

