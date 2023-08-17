On Thursday, Nelson Velazquez (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .271 with two doubles, six home runs and three walks.

Velazquez has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 40.0% of his games this season, and 11.8% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (60.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Mariners

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 .333 AVG .083 .385 OBP .083 .806 SLG .333 7 XBH 1 5 HR 1 9 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings