Michael Massey vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Michael Massey (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .231.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 49 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (26 of 94), with two or more RBI 11 times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 94 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.240
|AVG
|.223
|.309
|OBP
|.255
|.363
|SLG
|.389
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|31/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|3
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Mariners give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), first in WHIP (1.002), and 41st in K/9 (8.1).
