The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .236 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

In 36 of 63 games this year (57.1%) Isbel has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Isbel has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.8%).

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .257 AVG .215 .281 OBP .248 .376 SLG .383 9 XBH 13 2 HR 2 13 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 2

