After batting .161 with three home runs and four RBI in his past 10 games, Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has two doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .250.

In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), Velazquez has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (35.7%), homering in 10.6% of his chances at the plate.

Velazquez has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 .313 AVG .083 .371 OBP .083 .750 SLG .333 6 XBH 1 4 HR 1 8 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings