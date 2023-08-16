On Wednesday, Michael Massey (.487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 over the course of his last games.

Massey has had a hit in 49 of 93 games this year (52.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (19.4%).

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has driven home a run in 25 games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 24 of 93 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .245 AVG .223 .317 OBP .255 .371 SLG .389 12 XBH 11 3 HR 7 18 RBI 21 31/14 K/BB 42/6 3 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings