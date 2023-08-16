Matt Beaty -- batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is batting .273 with three doubles and three walks.

Beaty has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .364 AVG .235 .462 OBP .316 .364 SLG .412 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 3/1 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0

