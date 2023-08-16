Drew Waters vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Drew Waters (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .239 with five doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 34 of 58 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.1%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has had an RBI in 16 games this year (27.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.286
|AVG
|.192
|.369
|OBP
|.226
|.510
|SLG
|.293
|11
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|9
|27/9
|K/BB
|49/5
|3
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (8-7) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 163 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.20), fourth in WHIP (1.040), and 13th in K/9 (10.2).
