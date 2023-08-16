Right now the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC West: -165
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

  • Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
  • A total of eight Chiefs games last season hit the over.
  • On offense, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the by averaging 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. On the road, they were 7-2.
  • When underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Chiefs Player Futures

Travis Kelce MVP Odds
Chris Jones Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Patrick Mahomes II MVP Odds
Kadarius Toney Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Nick Bolton Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Isiah Pacheco Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Rashee Rice Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
George Karlaftis Defensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 7 Lions - +2200
2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +3000
3 September 24 Bears - +6000
4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800
5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000
6 October 12 Broncos - +5000
7 October 22 Chargers - +2500
8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000
9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500
BYE - - - -
11 November 20 Eagles - +800
12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000
13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600
14 December 10 Bills - +1000
15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600
16 December 25 Raiders - +8000
17 December 31 Bengals - +1100
18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

