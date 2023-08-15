On Tuesday, August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (63-55) visit the Kansas City Royals (39-81) at Kauffman Stadium. Emerson Hancock will get the ball for the Mariners, while Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Royals.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Royals have +120 odds to win. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hancock - SEA (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.06 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 42, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 21-19 (winning 52.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (33%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 29-56 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Michael Massey 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200)

Royals Futures Odds

