The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .222 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

In 71 of 112 games this year (63.4%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.2%).

Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (9.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (24.1%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (10.7%).

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (39 of 112), with two or more runs nine times (8.0%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .205 AVG .242 .282 OBP .315 .335 SLG .428 16 XBH 21 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 65/24 K/BB 66/18 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings