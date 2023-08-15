On Tuesday, Drew Waters (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has five doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .238.

In 57.9% of his 57 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has an RBI in 16 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (33.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .287 AVG .192 .374 OBP .226 .521 SLG .293 11 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 9 27/9 K/BB 49/5 3 SB 4

