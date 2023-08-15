Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Drew Waters (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has five doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .238.
- In 57.9% of his 57 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has an RBI in 16 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (33.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.287
|AVG
|.192
|.374
|OBP
|.226
|.521
|SLG
|.293
|11
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|9
|27/9
|K/BB
|49/5
|3
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Mariners surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hancock (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
