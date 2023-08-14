How to Watch the Royals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to out-hit MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 115 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 470 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.407 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Brady Singer (8-8) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Singer has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Kutter Crawford
|8/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Nick Pivetta
|8/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Austin Cox
|James Paxton
|8/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 12-8
|Home
|Dylan Coleman
|Adam Wainwright
|8/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Steven Matz
|8/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Justin Steele
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Jameson Taillon
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.