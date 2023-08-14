Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to out-hit MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 115 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 470 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.407 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer (8-8) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Singer has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox L 2-0 Away Austin Cox James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals W 12-8 Home Dylan Coleman Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners - Home Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners - Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs - Away Cole Ragans Justin Steele 8/19/2023 Cubs - Away Brady Singer Jameson Taillon

