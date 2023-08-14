Monday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Seattle Mariners (63-54) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (38-81) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (8-8, 5.05 ERA).

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-6.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
  • The Royals have been victorious in 34, or 32.4%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Kansas City has been victorious 23 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (470 total runs).
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 8 @ Red Sox W 9-3 Brady Singer vs Kutter Crawford
August 9 @ Red Sox L 4-3 Jordan Lyles vs Nick Pivetta
August 10 @ Red Sox L 2-0 Austin Cox vs James Paxton
August 11 Cardinals W 12-8 Dylan Coleman vs Adam Wainwright
August 12 Cardinals L 5-4 Cole Ragans vs Steven Matz
August 14 Mariners - Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
August 15 Mariners - Jordan Lyles vs Emerson Hancock
August 16 Mariners - Alec Marsh vs Luis Castillo
August 17 Mariners - Angel Zerpa vs George Kirby
August 18 @ Cubs - Cole Ragans vs Justin Steele
August 19 @ Cubs - Brady Singer vs Jameson Taillon

