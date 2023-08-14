On Monday, Maikel Garcia (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cardinals.

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Logan Gilbert

BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Garcia is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .389.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 59 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (30 of 84), with more than one RBI six times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 of 84 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Home Away 42 GP 41 .321 AVG .252 .354 OBP .306 .429 SLG .340 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 25 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

