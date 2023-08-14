Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mariners - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Isbel is batting .389 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.7% of those games.
- In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Isbel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0%.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.260
|AVG
|.215
|.288
|OBP
|.248
|.390
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert (10-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 25th, 1.024 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
