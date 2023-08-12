Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will aim to out-hit Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +115. The game's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -140 +115 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (32.7%) in those contests.

Kansas City has entered 92 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 30-62 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 118 games with a total.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-36 16-44 17-30 21-49 28-58 10-21

