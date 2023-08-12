Saturday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) and the Kansas City Royals (38-80) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (3-7, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.86 ERA).

Royals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 34, or 32.7%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 28-56 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (466 total, 3.9 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule