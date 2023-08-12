Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Massey has driven in a run in 24 games this year (26.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.223
|AVG
|.223
|.304
|OBP
|.255
|.362
|SLG
|.389
|12
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|21
|31/14
|K/BB
|42/6
|3
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Matz (3-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.