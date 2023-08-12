On Saturday, Matt Duffy (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .260 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 32 of 58 games this season (55.2%) Duffy has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (6.9%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In eight games this season (13.8%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (17.2%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .312 AVG .203 .372 OBP .247 .377 SLG .261 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 8 RBI 2 13/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

