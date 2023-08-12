Hae-Ran Ryu will compete at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open from August 10-12. The par-72 course spans 6,881 yards and the purse available is $7,300,000.00.

Looking to bet on Ryu at the AIG Women's Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Ryu has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Ryu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five tournaments, Ryu has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

Ryu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances.

Ryu has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 23 -5 282 0 11 2 5 $896,482

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, which is longer than the 6,881-yard length for this event.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 341 yards longer than the average course Ryu has played in the past year (6,540 yards).

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu finished in the 50th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

She averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which placed her in the 66th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ryu shot better than 57% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Ryu carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the field averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ryu carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Ryu's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.2.

In that last competition, Ryu's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Ryu ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ryu underperformed compared to the field average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Ryu Odds to Win: +5000

