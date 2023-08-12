After batting .273 with four doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .250 with 18 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (49 of 82), with at least two hits 16 times (19.5%).

He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.7%).

In 32.9% of his games this year (27 of 82), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .254 AVG .247 .297 OBP .308 .410 SLG .404 12 XBH 16 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 25/5 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings