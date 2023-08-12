Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After batting .273 with four doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .250 with 18 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (49 of 82), with at least two hits 16 times (19.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.7%).
- In 32.9% of his games this year (27 of 82), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.254
|AVG
|.247
|.297
|OBP
|.308
|.410
|SLG
|.404
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|25/5
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Matz (3-7) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
