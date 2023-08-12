Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dairon Blanco (.360 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples and four walks while batting .253.
- This year, Blanco has tallied at least one hit in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.
- Blanco has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.306
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.277
|.500
|SLG
|.372
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/2
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Matz (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
