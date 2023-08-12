Saturday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (47-70) against the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (1-1) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-4).

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 60 times and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-10, a 52.4% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 503 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread.

The White Sox have won in 27, or 34.6%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won five of 17 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (485 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 Pirates L 4-1 Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo August 7 Rockies W 12-1 Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert August 8 Rockies L 7-3 Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland August 9 Rockies W 7-6 Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen August 11 @ White Sox W 7-6 Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech August 12 @ White Sox - Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens August 13 @ White Sox - Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease August 15 @ Dodgers - Wade Miley vs Bobby Miller August 16 @ Dodgers - Adrian Houser vs Clayton Kershaw August 17 @ Dodgers - Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn August 18 @ Rangers - Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney

White Sox Schedule