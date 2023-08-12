Bobby Witt Jr. and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (102 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Steven Matz on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.311), slugging percentage (.480) and total hits (126) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Witt Jr. will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this year (42 of 115), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 51 of 115 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .291 AVG .249 .325 OBP .298 .539 SLG .422 26 XBH 23 13 HR 8 46 RBI 25 43/12 K/BB 55/14 13 SB 21

Cardinals Pitching Rankings