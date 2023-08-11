LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 162 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (659 total).

The Rangers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.225).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 127 home runs.

San Francisco is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 509 (4.4 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Gray is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Gray will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 20 appearances this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Scott Alexander (6-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in zero innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

None of Alexander's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Alexander has yet to pitch five or more innings.

He has 32 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 40 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Shohei Ohtani

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels W 8-3 Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels L 4-1 Away Ryan Walker - 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Logan Webb - 8/15/2023 Rays - Home - Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ross Stripling Aaron Civale

