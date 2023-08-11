Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Beaty and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is batting .269 with three doubles and two walks.
- Beaty has picked up a hit in six games this season (46.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.500
|AVG
|.200
|.600
|OBP
|.200
|.500
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .359 batting average against him.
