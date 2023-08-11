The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .281 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 walks.

Garcia is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a 14-game hitting streak.

Garcia has had a hit in 58 of 83 games this season (69.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (26.5%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 30 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 of 83 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .312 AVG .252 .347 OBP .306 .422 SLG .340 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 25 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings