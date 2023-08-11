Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Edward Olivares (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .246.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 48 of 81 games this year (59.3%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (18.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 81), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 16 games this year (19.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.7%).
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.246
|AVG
|.247
|.291
|OBP
|.308
|.400
|SLG
|.404
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|25/5
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up a 7.81 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .359 to his opponents.
