On Friday, Edward Olivares (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .246.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 48 of 81 games this year (59.3%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (18.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 81), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 16 games this year (19.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.7%).

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .246 AVG .247 .291 OBP .308 .400 SLG .404 11 XBH 16 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 25/5 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 7

