Bobby Witt Jr. -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 124 hits and an OBP of .310, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .474.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Witt Jr. will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 during his last outings.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 75 of 114 games this year (65.8%), with multiple hits on 35 occasions (30.7%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 41 games this year (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .289 AVG .249 .324 OBP .298 .529 SLG .422 25 XBH 23 12 HR 8 43 RBI 25 43/12 K/BB 55/14 13 SB 21

Cardinals Pitching Rankings