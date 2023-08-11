Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 124 hits and an OBP of .310, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .474.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 during his last outings.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 75 of 114 games this year (65.8%), with multiple hits on 35 occasions (30.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 41 games this year (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.289
|AVG
|.249
|.324
|OBP
|.298
|.529
|SLG
|.422
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|25
|43/12
|K/BB
|55/14
|13
|SB
|21
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.81, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .359 batting average against him.
