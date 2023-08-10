James Paxton will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox (59-55) on Thursday, August 10 against the Kansas City Royals (37-79), who will answer with Austin Cox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +190 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 26 (53.1%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have come away with 33 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +190 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

