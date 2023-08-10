Kayla McBride and Kelsey Mitchell will clash when the Minnesota Lynx (14-15) play the Indiana Fever (7-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota prevailed by a final score of 88-79 in its last game against Chicago. Leading the way on offense for the Lynx was Napheesa Collier, who wound up with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jessica Shepard posted 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Indiana is coming into this game having lost to Los Angeles 87-80 in their last outing. Mitchell led the team with 21 points.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-160 to win)

Lynx (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+135 to win)

Fever (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Prime Video

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx's offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 79.9 points per game, has played better than their third-worst defense (84.6 points allowed per game).

With 34.3 boards per game, Minnesota ranks fifth in the WNBA. It surrenders 34.6 rebounds per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Lynx are dishing out 19.1 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the WNBA in 2023.

Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA at 13.4 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 12.4 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

In terms of three-pointers, the Lynx have been inefficient, as they rank third-worst in the league in treys made (6.4 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (31.4%).

Minnesota ranks in the bottom five in the WNBA in threes allowed per game with 9.1 (dead last), and it ranks ninth in the league with a 34.9% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx have scored at a lower rate in home games than on the road in the 2023 season (79.8 at home versus 79.9 on the road), and have allowed more points at home than in road games (86.1 opponent points per home game versus 82.9 on the road).

Minnesota rebounds worse at home than on the road (34.1 RPG at home, 34.6 on the road), but it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than road games (34.1 at home, 35.1 on the road).

The Lynx average 19.6 assists per home game, one more than their road game average in 2023 (18.6). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Minnesota commit fewer turnovers at home (13.3 per game) than on the road (13.5). It has forced more turnovers at home (12.7 per game) than on the road (12.2).

The Lynx make 0.3 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.6).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (30.9% in home games compared to 31.8% on the road).

In 2023 Minnesota is averaging 8.8 three-pointers allowed at home and 9.4 away, while allowing 35.4% shooting from deep at home compared to 34.5% away.

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx are 5-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.5% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, the Lynx have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games).

Minnesota's record against the spread is 15-13-0.

Minnesota's ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 3-2.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lynx's implied win probability is 61.5%.

