Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR is the site of the 2023 AIG Women’s Open from August 10-13 ($7.3M purse), with Hyo Joo Kim the favorite (+1400) and Ashleigh Buhai the most recent champion.

Want to place a bet on the AIG Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

AIG Women’s Open First Round Information

Start Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par/Distance: Par 72/6,881 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

AIG Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open 2nd -13 2 71-70-69-65 Amundi Evian Championship 20th -2 12 71-72-67-72 U.S. Women’s Open 6th -2 7 68-71-73-74

Click here to bet on Kim at the AIG Women’s Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Minjee Lee

Tee Time: 2:58 AM ET

2:58 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Lee Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open 13th -8 7 80-66-68-66 Amundi Evian Championship 16th -3 11 69-71-66-75 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic 7th -12 9 67-68-67-70

Click here to bet on Lee with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 3:20 AM ET

3:20 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Korda Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Amundi Evian Championship 9th -5 9 70-73-64-72 U.S. Women’s Open 64th +13 22 76-73-72-80 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship MC +11 - 76-77

Want to place a bet on Korda in the AIG Women’s Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 7:49 AM ET

7:49 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Amundi Evian Championship 9th -5 9 69-71-71-68 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic MC +1 - 66-77 U.S. Women’s Open 9th +1 10 74-71-72-72

Think Zhang can win the AIG Women’s Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Celine Boutier

Tee Time: 7:27 AM ET

7:27 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Boutier Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open 1st -15 0 69-68-66-70 Amundi Evian Championship 1st -14 0 66-69-67-68 U.S. Women’s Open 45th +9 18 73-77-76-71

Click here to bet on Boutier at the AIG Women’s Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

AIG Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Linn Grant +2000 Nasa Hataoka +2200 Leona Maguire +2200 Xiyu Lin +2500 Jin-young Ko +2500 Atthaya Thitikul +2500 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson +2800 Jiyai Shin +3000 Yuka Saso +3300 Ruoning Yin +3300

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.