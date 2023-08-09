Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (58-55) and the Kansas City Royals (37-78) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 9.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Nick Pivetta (7-6) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (3-12).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 6-3.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Royals have been victorious in 33, or 32.7%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 7-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (451 total, 3.9 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule