Player props are listed for Rafael Devers and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Boston Red Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 121 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He has a .269/.309/.478 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 95 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a .246/.292/.425 slash line on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Crawford Stats

Kutter Crawford (5-5) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Aug. 2 5.0 4 0 0 5 1 at Giants Jul. 28 5.2 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 22 4.0 4 4 4 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 6.0 1 0 0 9 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 4.0 7 3 3 3 1

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Devers Stats

Devers has 25 doubles, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 79 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .264/.334/.519 slash line on the season.

Devers has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has put up 114 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .284/.353/.474 slash line so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

