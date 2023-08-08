One game after putting up 32 points in a 104-96 win over the Wings, Marina Mabrey leads the Chicago Sky (12-15) at home against the Minnesota Lynx (13-15) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on .

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sky

Minnesota puts up an average of 79.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 83.4 Chicago allows to opponents.

Minnesota is shooting 43.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 45.4% Chicago's opponents have shot this season.

The Lynx are 8-2 when they shoot better than 45.4% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 31% from beyond the arc this season. That's just 1.9 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.9%).

The Lynx are 7-4 in games when the team makes more than 32.9% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago averages 33.2 rebounds a contest, 1.1 fewer rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Lynx Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Lynx are posting 79 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than their season average (79.6).

Minnesota is sinking 6.2 three-pointers per game over its previous 10 games, which is 0.2 fewer three-pointers than its average for the season (6.4). That said, it owns a better three-point percentage over its past 10 contests (31.2%) compared to its season average from downtown (31%).

Lynx Injuries